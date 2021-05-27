Stuart Roy Clarke unveils The Homes of Football exhibition in Manchester
Renowned photographer Stuart Roy Clarke has unveiled his brand new exhibition, The Homes of Football, outside the National Football Museum in Manchester. FourFourTwo was lucky enough to speak with Stuart about the project recently, in which Amazon Prime Video enlisted the photographer to take pictures of fans up and down the country watching Premier League action at home. Stuart has been photographing fans for 30 years, as stadiums moved on from terraces to all-seaters - so this has been a project unlike any that he's undertaken.www.fourfourtwo.com