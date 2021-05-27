Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Stuart Roy Clarke unveils The Homes of Football exhibition in Manchester

By Mark White
fourfourtwo.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenowned photographer Stuart Roy Clarke has unveiled his brand new exhibition, The Homes of Football, outside the National Football Museum in Manchester. FourFourTwo was lucky enough to speak with Stuart about the project recently, in which Amazon Prime Video enlisted the photographer to take pictures of fans up and down the country watching Premier League action at home. Stuart has been photographing fans for 30 years, as stadiums moved on from terraces to all-seaters - so this has been a project unlike any that he's undertaken.

www.fourfourtwo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Manchester#Roy Clarke#The Homes Of Football#Md#Covid#Fft#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
News Break
Premier League
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Visual ArtBBC

Euro 96 photo exhibition on show at National Football Museum

With the hopes of the nation once again resting on the England team, fans are being given the chance to reminisce about the summer when football came home in a new photo exhibition. 'Still Gleaming' will showcase 18 classic images from Euro 96 at the National Football Museum in Manchester.
UEFAscoopcube.com

Euro football: Germany, home of French footballers

The essentials Before France-Germany can zoom in on a current trend for French players to cross the Rhine on Tuesday evening, attracted by spectacular football and meticulous clubs. The day after tomorrow, the French team in Munich will be a bit like at home. It will even open its European...
FIFAalbuquerqueexpress.com

Football's coming home - what makes a great football anthem

When the English men's football team beat Croatia 1-0 in their first match of the 2020 European Championships, fans up and down the country turned to each other and chanted "It's coming home" and Wembley echoed with it as supporters left the London stadium. The Three Lions theme, released by...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United kit: Gary Neville criticises leaked home shirt

Gary Neville has criticised what could well be Manchester United’s home shirt for the upcoming season.A picture emerged online of a jersey that, it has been claimed, is United’s home shirt for 2021/22, and former club defender Neville shared his thoughts on Twitter on Friday.Less than impressed with the jersey, Neville wrote: “I tend to love every United home kit but I don’t like this one at all! (if it is the home kit).“Am I being harsh?”Former right-back Neville represented United between 1992 and 2011, sporting numerous classic United kits across more than 400 appearances.I tend to love every...
Soccer101 WIXX

Analysis-Soccer-Toiling Kane not leading England by example

LONDON (Reuters) – Harry Kane is England’s captain, chief goalscorer and talisman, which is great when things are going well, but when the striker is off the boil, as he was horribly again on Friday against Scotland, his sluggishness seems to permeate the whole team. England were desperately short of...
ScienceTime Out Global

This Manchester exhibition digs deep into the roots of Factory Records

Tony Wilson, king of the Manc music scene, famously said of his city: ‘This is Manchester – we do things differently here.’ Listen to any of the music his record label, Factory, put out in the later decades of the twentieth century, and you’d struggle to disagree. But while we...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Manchester United make £50m bid for Raphael Varane

Manchester United have reportedly made an initial offer to Real Madrid for defender Raphael Varane. The Manchester Evening News says United offered £50m for the 28-year-old, but the Spanish giants are believed to be holding out for £80m. The two sides remain in dialogue as the Red Devils seek a compromise.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham open 2021-22 Premier League season home to Manchester City

It’s Premier League Schedule Day! I awoke to the new fixtures on my timeline, and now we know in what order Tottenham Hotspur will play its league fixtures next year. It’s a pretty decent overall schedule, but it certainly starts off with a bang — Spurs open with a home match against defending champions Manchester City on August 14.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Premier League unveils 2021-22 schedule

The weekend of August 14 will be an exciting one for soccer fans, as the Premier League returns for the 2021-22 season with its opening slate of games. Manchester City will begin its title defense and the league will also see some new-ish faces as Norwich and Watford make their return after a year of relegation and Brentford rejoins the league for the first time since 1946-47.