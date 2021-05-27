Happy Birthday Frank Thomas

The Blue Jays have more injuries to dealt with, but on the plus side they should be getting some reinforcements back sometime this week as well. Starting with the bad news, it looks like Danny Jansen will end up being the next Blue Jay to hit the Injured List after having to leave Sunday’s game against the Astros. Before the game was even over it was already being reported that he was dealing with a hamstring strain, and that’s not an ideal injury for a catcher to try to work through. We’ll learn more here on Monday once they’ve had more time to evaluate the extent of the injury, but I expect he’ll spend some time on the IL.