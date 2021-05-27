Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Happy Birthday Frank Thomas

By Tom Dakers
bluebirdbanter.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Hall of Famer Frank Thomas turns 53 today. Frank was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014, his first time on the ballot. He played 19 seasons, mainly for the White Sox, hitting .301/.419/.555 with 521 home runs. He was AL MVP twice and received MVP votes 11 times. His 73.9 career bWAR puts him 54th all-time among position players and 83rd among all players.

www.bluebirdbanter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Green
Person
Otis Nixon
Person
John Gibbons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Blue Jays#The Hall Of Fame#The White Sox#Marlins#Cf#Pirates#Happy Birthday Frank#Hugo#Home#Boston#At Bats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

Houston Astros top Frank Thomas’ list of lineups in MLB

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas revealed his top five lineups in Major League Baseball so far this season. The Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox all made his list. Frank also said he expects this list to change and for teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees to emerge later in the season.
NBA247Sports

WATCH: Crowd sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, but the 10-time NBA All-Star did not get the day off as the Portland Trail Blazers hosted the Denver Nuggets in a pivotal Game 4 of the first-round Western Conference playoff series. The former Syracuse star came off the bench to score...
MLBMining Journal

Chicago White Sox outduel Detroit Tigers, 4-1, on Thursday

CHICAGO — Yoan Moncada and Jake Lamb supplied the early power. Yasmani Grandal and Tim Anderson delivered late. Lance Lynn came through with another solid start, and Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa moved into position to make a jump on baseball’s career wins list. Moncada and Lamb hit...
MLBdarnews.com

Guerrero hits 18th homer as Blue Jays beat Astros 6-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Saturday. Panik's tiebreaking three-run shot off Jose Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 067-68 - Tripp Gibson (1-2; SD x2)

HP Umpire Tripp Gibson ejected Padres bench player Manny Machado (check swing strike three call) in the bottom of the 1st and manager Jayce Tingler (check swing ball four call) in the top of the 2nd inning of the #Mets-#Padres game. In the 1st, with two out and one on (R1), Padres batter Fernando Tatis attempted to check his swing on a 3-2 splitter from Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman, ruled a swinging third strike by HP Umpire Gibson. In the 2nd, with none out and none on, Mets batter Dominic Smith attempted to check his swing on a 3-2 fastball by Padres pitcher Chris Paddack for a called fourth ball by HP Umpire Gibson, affirmed as no swing on appeal by 3B Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt. This play is under review by the UEFL Appeals Board, the call was *PENDING*. At the time of the ejections, the game was tied, 0-0. The Mets ultimately won the contest, 6-1.
MLBObserver-Reporter

La Russa passes McGraw on wins list as White Sox beat Tigers

Tony La Russa credited a long list of mentors. He paid tribute to his players, staff and family. He talked about working with strong ownership and front offices over the years. For La Russa, it was their moment just as much as it belonged to him. “There’s a lot of...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

White Sox reinstate IF/OF Andrew Vaughn off COVID-19 list

The Chicago White Sox reinstated rookie infielder/outfielder Andrew Vaughn off the COVID-19 list on Saturday. In a corresponding move, Chicago optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte. Vaughn, 23, had been on the COVID-19 IL since Thursday as a precautionary measure, but he was able to take batting practice on...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Eric Haase's bat, Tarik Skubal's arm guide Detroit Tigers to 4-3 win over White Sox

While Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal pitched aggressively through five innings, Eric Haase stole the spotlight, homering twice in a game for the third time this season and carrying the Tigers to a 4-3 victory Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Entering Saturday, Detroit had lost...
MLBmorns.ca

Astros rout Jays as Greinke, Correa star

Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading the Houston Astros over the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1 on Friday night. Maldonado drove in five runs and Aledmys Diaz also homered as Houston handed the Blue Jays their...
MLBBleacher Report

Tony La Russa Passes John McGraw for 2nd-Most Wins by Manager in MLB History

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa moved to second place on the all-time wins list among managers following Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers, passing John McGraw. La Russa now sits at 2,764 wins, trailing record-holder Connie Mack by an incredible 967 victories:. Chicago White Sox @whitesox. With...
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-2 on Saturday. Panik's tiebreaking three-run shot off José Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays revolving door continues: Who is coming and going?

The Blue Jays have more injuries to dealt with, but on the plus side they should be getting some reinforcements back sometime this week as well. Starting with the bad news, it looks like Danny Jansen will end up being the next Blue Jay to hit the Injured List after having to leave Sunday’s game against the Astros. Before the game was even over it was already being reported that he was dealing with a hamstring strain, and that’s not an ideal injury for a catcher to try to work through. We’ll learn more here on Monday once they’ve had more time to evaluate the extent of the injury, but I expect he’ll spend some time on the IL.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/6/2021

Houston Astros (32-26) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (30-26) June 6, 2021 1:07 pm EDT. The Line: Toronto Blue Jays -103 / Houston Astros -107; Over/Under: +10. The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays meet Sunday in MLB action at Sahlen Field. The Astros look for a win after winning five of their last seven games. The Blue Jays look for a win after winning seven of their last 10 games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: Marcus Semien made the right decision

It doesn’t always work out when players over 30 years old bet on themselves, but there’s no doubt that Marcus Semien made the right decision to sign with the Blue Jays last offseason. The California native spoke to the media earlier this week and talked about the decision he made...
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.