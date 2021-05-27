Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, WI

Marquette Offers A Scholarship To 2022 Guard Sean Jones

By Brewtown Andy
anonymouseagle.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you realize it’s been over a month since we had word of a new scholarship offer from Marquette men’s basketball for a high school prospect? It’s true! The last time we wrote about high schoolers on these digital pages was back in mid-April when new head coach Shaka Smart got offers out to local guys Seth Trimble and Leon Bond. There hasn’t been anything making enough noise for us to talk about since then, at least not til now.

www.anonymouseagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marquette, WI
Marquette, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Marquette, WI
College Sports
City
Columbus, WI
Marquette, WI
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawson Garcia
Person
Shaka Smart
Person
Deandre Haynes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Point Guard#Assistant Coach#Assistant Head Coach#Ohio State#Team Sports#Lincoln High School#Sports Composite#Musketeers#Ohio Division#Division 1#Covid#Nba#Mu#Kansas State#Marquette Men#Pittsburgh#Gahanna#Game#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Sports
Sports
Marquette University
Related
Marquette, WIanonymouseagle.com

Marquis Ward & Lindsey Mirkes Bring Home Solo Titles For Marquette Track & Field

Well, things did not go Marquette’s way at the 2021 Big East Outdoor Track & Field Championships this weekend. Things went well for the Golden Eagles, as we’ll get to in a minute, but they didn’t go MU’s way. The women’s team finished sixth in the Big East meet with 84 team points, falling well short of the 197.50 points compiled by 2021 champion Villanova. Over on the men’s side, newcomer Connecticut rampaged through the competition with 294 total team points, winning by a 172 point margin over second place Georgetown. The Golden Eagles finished in fifth with 93 points.
Wisconsin StateUSA Today

Wisconsin football moves up in the latest USA TODAY preseason rankings

After the completion of spring camp and spring games around the country, USA TODAY updated their list of the top 25 teams heading into the 2021 college football season. Wisconsin moved up a spot while staying in the top 15. The Badgers jumped from 14 to 13 in the rankings, with USA TODAY citing Wisconsin’s defense as the justification for their preseason expectations:
Wisconsin StateBucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin softball: season ends with tough loss to Purdue

I’d like to start this post off by apologizing for our lack of coverage of the softball team this season. It just kinda slipped through the cracks for us and that’s my bad. Anyways, the Wisconsin Badgers (18-22 overall) softball team ended their season on Sunday with a tough 7-6 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers (18-26 overall).
Marquette, WIanonymouseagle.com

2020-21 Marquette Men’s Basketball Player Review: #4 Theo John

With the 2020-21 season long since in the books, let’s take a few moments to look back at the performance of each member of YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles this year. While we’re at it, we’ll also take a look back at our player previews and see how our preseason prognostications stack up with how things actually played out. We’ll run through the roster in order of total minutes played going from lowest to highest, which means today we move on to the final player review for the second best shot blocker that Marquette basketball has ever seen...........
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Marquette, WIanonymouseagle.com

Jose Perez Will Be Leaving Marquette

Ever since late April, shortly after new Marquette men’s basketball head coach Shaka Smart put out a press release announcing five newcomers to the program, we’ve been expecting more movement on the roster. Smart and his assistants have kept right on recruiting in the transfer portal even though they didn’t appear to have space within the NCAA’s scholarship limit of 13 to add anyone to the team for this coming fall unless Dawson Garcia stayed in the NBA Draft. Let’s be honest: Recruiting your 6’11” star forward off the team is a bad plan, so it always felt like someone else was going to be leaving eventually.
Marquette, WIanonymouseagle.com

Six Golden Eagles earn All-Big East Honors in Women's Lacrosse

That's a program record for Marquette, surpassing the five honorees from 2019. Junior midfielder Lydia Foust is on the First Team, while FIVE Golden Eagles, all seniors, are on the Second Team: Emily Cooper, Sophia Leva, Megan Menzuber, Jocelyn Miller, and Caroline Steller. It's the second all-league honor for Miller and the first for everyone else.