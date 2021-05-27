Marquette Offers A Scholarship To 2022 Guard Sean Jones
Did you realize it’s been over a month since we had word of a new scholarship offer from Marquette men’s basketball for a high school prospect? It’s true! The last time we wrote about high schoolers on these digital pages was back in mid-April when new head coach Shaka Smart got offers out to local guys Seth Trimble and Leon Bond. There hasn’t been anything making enough noise for us to talk about since then, at least not til now.www.anonymouseagle.com