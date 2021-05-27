Marquette Offers A Scholarship To 2022 Guard Sean Jones

With the 2020-21 season long since in the books, let’s take a few moments to look back at the performance of each member of YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles this year. While we’re at it, we’ll also take a look back at our player previews and see how our preseason prognostications stack up with how things actually played out. We’ll run through the roster in order of total minutes played going from lowest to highest, which means today we move on to the final player review for the second best shot blocker that Marquette basketball has ever seen...........