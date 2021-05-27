Hollywood Powerhouse CAA Joins Blockchain Video Network Theta

This pandemic period has witnessed an incomparable upsurge in the number of crypto coins launching in the market every day. Commercial and central banks across the world are now using blockchain technology for payment processing and issuing of their digital currencies. Blockchain technology enables cross-border payments that are less expensive and faster as compared to traditional systems. Caizcoin is one of those many cryptocurrencies developed in Germany but with a unique working model. It was built with the core principle of bringing the Islamic and western countries together. Caizcoin will soon operate on the world’s first Islamic blockchain offering seamless financial services to Muslims and non-muslims.