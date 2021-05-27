Cancel
Hollywood Powerhouse CAA Joins Blockchain Video Network Theta

By Daniel Palmer
CoinDesk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop talent and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has joined Theta to help with governance and validation of its blockchain-based video delivery network. CAA will work alongside seven other external Theta Enterprise Validator and Governance Council members, including Google, Samsung and Sony, as well as major private equity and cryptocurrency firms.

