Simple Ways to Reduce Financial Stress and Build Sustainable Spending Habits

Tiffany Aliche, also known as “The Budgenista,” breaks down the money habits you must breakup with to achieve the financial success. Think of everything you’re taught about money in your adolescent years? Young adult? Even as an adult remembering money habits that were passed down to you? Have they really helped you achieve financial freedom thus far? Are you where you need to be? In order to start the financial freedom process, one must step into their financial power – but what is financial power?