Kate Middleton and Prince William Step Out for Final Day of Scotland Royal Tour
Kate Middleton and Prince William are kicking off a busy last day of their mini-tour in Scotland. On Thursday morning, the royal couple visited a small community park, Starbank, as they promoted the charity Fields in Trust, which was originally supported by William's late grandfather, Prince Philip, who was president of the organization. Fields in Trust champions and protects parks and green spaces throughout the country.people.com