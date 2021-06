Jun. 6—June is Pride month. As a part of the annual celebrations, companies are rolling out products and features that mark their solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community. For instance, Google recently announced that Google Maps and Google Search will show gender-neutral washrooms in the US. Similarly, Xbox is marking the month by providing its game with a transgender character, Tell Me Why, free to all users on Xbox gaming consoles, Microsoft Store and Steam for the month of June. Similarly, Apple has launched an Apple Watch Pride Edition band and dynamic watch face Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, Pride watch face, and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop to mark the event.