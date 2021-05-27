Nobody Is Enjoying The Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau Beef More Than Paige Spiranac

So there’s been a lot of noise around this whole Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau spat , and everybody is getting involved.

Celebrities, athletes, golf fans, and even people that don’t even watch golf are lining up to take sides.

And we are LOVING IT.

But perhaps nobody is loving it more than Paige Spiranac .

She’s been notorious for roasting the hell out of Bryson DeChambeau , so needless to say, she might just be the happiest person on planet Earth right now.

She’s even taken the opportunity to throw a few shots at the guy herself:

This meme has gone viral, and everybody and their brother are giving us comedy gold on Twitter. Of course, it’s an edited photo. But it’s funny as hell.

And all you guys out there who’ve been thirsting for Paige to join Only Fans, looks like you’re gonna have to keep waiting.

She even responded to Tom Brady’s legendary tweet yesterday too:

Well played, Paige. Well played.

Oh yeah, about that golf match between Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers . I know Phil’s a legend, but could we please swap out Phil for Brooks?

The world needs this kind of entertainment right now.