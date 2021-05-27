What Taylor Hall Heard About David Krejci Before Joining Bruins Has Come True

One more. One more sleep, one more decision, a formality at that. Most of all, once more the 2020-21 Devils will play. The 2000-01 team, which won 48 games, had 12 ties and three overtime defeats, remains atop as the only 110+ point team in the franchise’s history. Still branded as the defensive juggernaut, trap-oriented, bore-you-to-tears Devils, they scored 295 goals–14 goals more than the Pittsburgh, who finished second in league scoring in a season that featured 52-goal, Jaromir Jagr, 44-goal Alexei Kovalev and 68-assister, Martin Straka–Mario added 35 for good measure. The Devils answered Czech stars, Patrik Elias (40 goals) and Petr Sykora (35). Alex Mogilny scored a team-leading 43 and Jason Arnott had 21 in a 54-game shortened season–the last full season for the A-Line member.