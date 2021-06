Ahh … you climb into bed (fresh sheets and all), and then your late-night anxiety kicks in. Whether it’s from doomscrolling and seeing a photo or account that put you in a mood or a flashback to a cringy moment you can’t get over—either way, your bedtime bliss is now majorly interrupted. It’s frustrating, we know—we’ve all been there (maybe more often than we’d like to admit). The good news is that with the right set of relaxing tools, you can re-enter your happy (head) space if you put your mind to it. Ahead, we’re sharing five ways to feel good before falling asleep, so be sure to make a mental note for the next time your evening emotions take a turn.