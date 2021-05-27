Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea will not prioritize the return of former star – Reports

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have reportedly been alerted about the availability of Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard this summer, but will not prioritize a move for their former star. According to the Sunday World, Eden Hazard is desperate to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer and is reportedly keen on a return to Chelsea. The Blues were thought to be open to the Belgian’s return to the club, but currently do not consider a move for the 30-year-old to be of top priority.

