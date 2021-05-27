Collectible Flower Charm Necklace – Pink

Ah, the glamour of travel. Remember it? The snaking lines at airport security, the lukewarm lasagna served on a plastic tray, the baggage carousel revolving, revolving, revolving, refusing to spit out your suitcase as your destination awaits outside. How we long for such inhumanities! You can practically taste the lust for a holiday in Rachel Comey’s latest outing. As she explained at a masked appointment today back in February, fantasies of summer getaways loomed large when she was conjuring this high-spirited collection, which brims over with wild prints, bracing colors, and a good number of looks almost defiantly impractical. (To cite one example, I’d be intrigued to meet the woman wearing a semi-sheer crocheted tunic-and-flares ensemble for any reason other than sheer zest for life.) It’s nice to believe that we’re going to emerge from the pandemic dressing like this—peacocking about, having so much fun.