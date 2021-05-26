newsbreak-logo
Illumina, Roche Agree to Settle NIPT Patent Lawsuits

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – Illumina and Roche have settled several patent lawsuits over sequencing-related methods used in noninvasive prenatal testing. In two joint filings in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday, the parties told Judge Susan Illston that they had "mutually agreed to a settlement" of their respective claims against each other across four cases and asked her to dismiss those lawsuits. They asked the court to dismiss some of the claims with prejudice, meaning they could not be revived, while asking for other claims to be dismissed without prejudice.

