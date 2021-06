“...let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely…” (Hebrews 12:1). Admittedly, that is easier said than done considering sin touches the heart, speaks to it, and consumes it with various lusts. The temptation of sin is pervasive and every day, there is a gnawing at our flesh to indulge in its vices. Let’s be honest with ourselves, if sin wasn’t pleasurable to a certain degree or offered a bit of gratification, then where would be the temptation? If we tasted sin and immediately saw it bitter, we would have nothing to do with it. However, that’s not the case. Sin immediately tastes sweet, giving the heart an instant rush of pleasure, but it quickly fades away, leaving us empty and hungry for more.