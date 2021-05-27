Twitter's statement an attempt to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy, it seeks to undermine India's legal system: Centre
NEW DELHI: After Twitter alleged intimidation by police on the issue of 'manipulated media' tags, the government on Thursday condemned the statement issued by the microblogging platform as baseless, false and an attempt to defame India. — The IT ministry asserted that representatives of social media companies, including Twitter, ''are and will always remain safe in India'', and that there is ''no threat to their personal safety and security''.keralakaumudi.com