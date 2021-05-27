Twitter's statement an attempt to dictate terms to the world's largest democracy, it seeks to undermine India's legal system: Centre

Recently following discloser of the purchase price of China’s Sinopharm vaccine has generated criticism while some media outlets have been competing in putting the government into trouble by pushing forward the disclosure of the price by a senior government official. While the government already has already removed the official from her position due to lack of responsibility, there is fresh hope of Bangladesh receiving both Sinopharm vaccine from China and Spunik V vaccine from Russia soon. Also Bangladesh government is trying to buy Pfizer vaccine. Meanwhile, there is good signs from the Indian government of lifting restrictions on exporting AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh. It may be mentioned here that, Bangladesh has signed agreement and made payment in advance for buying millions of doses of vaccines from Serum Institute in India.