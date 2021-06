It's a busy old time in the north of England for movie fans. With Mission Impossible 7 shooting last week, Indy 5 beginning filming over the weekend and now the first set photos of Dungeons & Dragons have arrived online giving fans a very small glimpse of the production in full swing - swinging of swords at that. The movie is currently shooting at Alnwick Castle in northeast England, and will be there for the next few days, while Harrison Ford and the Indy 5 bandwagon are just down the road, making it a great chance for those in the area to crack out their telescopic lenses and try to grab a little souvenir for themselves.