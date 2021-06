I remember watching Rugrats as a kid on Nickelodeon. It was a different type of animated show that showed a unique point of view. This group of young friends found themselves going on all kinds of adventures over the years. The series was so popular it got a few theatrical films and a sequel series called All Growed Up. Well now the show is being rebooted on Paramount Plus. I was able to get screeners for a few episodes from season one and here is what I thought of them.