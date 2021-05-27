Cancel
Minorities

Netflix High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood, community, culture, resiliency. Based on Jessica B. Harris’ award-winning book, High On The Hog traces the moving story of a people’s survival and triumph via the food that has knit generations together and helped define the American kitchen. From Gumbo to fried chicken, our culinary journey stretches from Africa to enslavement, to the Harlem Renaissance, up to our present-day; we celebrate the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people. This is not just an African American story; it’s an American story. A feast for all the senses. Check out the trailer inside, I’m watching this now, so good!

Jessica B. Harris
Entertainment
Minorities
TV & Videos
Society
Netflix
TV & VideosDerrick

Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

ATLANTA — Atlanta native Stephen Satterfield had never hosted a TV show or really even imagined he’d ever do so. So when the producers of Netflix’s new docuseries “High on the Hog” contacted Satterfield, he thought they were merely seeking his expertise as a sommelier, culinary anthropologist and activist. “I was producing things behind the scenes,” he said. “Podcasting, and working as editor and publisher.”
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Resilience: African American Artists as Agents of Change

Regular admission rates apply. This exhibition honors aspects of African American history & culture & its contributions to all of America, highlighting a select group of artists who use art as an indispensable tool for social commentary & change. The artworks assembled here—paintings, prints, drawings, photographs, & sculpture—reflect an important part of the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts’ collecting history.
MoviesMovieWeb

America: The Motion Picture Trailer Is Redrawing History on Netflix

If you've ever wanted to watch a chainsaw-wielding George Washington gather a team of fellow famous American pioneers as they charge into bloody battle against King James, then Netflix finally has you covered. The streaming service unleashed the first full trailer for their upcoming film America: The Motion Picture, and it features some absolutely ridiculous situations. The movie will of course not be an actual representation of the American Revolution, but will rather be an animated spoof of the historical events. It includes an all-star cast and will be one of the first original adult animated films for Netflix.
RecipesPride Publishing

High on the Hog—How African American cuisine transformed America

It’s a revelation. The rich history of Black heritage cooking and how it has influenced American cuisine is on view in this enlightening, heartfelt and surprisingly well-crafted documentary. The host for this four-part Netflix epicurean travelogue is Stephen Satterfield, founder of Whetstone magazine, which is dedicated to food origins and culture. He starts his culinary journey in western Africa and continues to the U.S., making his deeply personal sojourn a voyage of self-discovery for everyone.
TV & VideosPosted by
Vice

'High on the Hog' Proves Why Food Travel Shows Need New Gatekeepers

“Tell me what you eat and I’ll tell you where you are from,” famed Yoruba artist Romuald Hazoumè told Stephen Satterfield, host of Netflix’s inspiring new travel show High on the Hog. The phrase could double as the thesis of food historian Dr. Jessica Harris’s book of the same name, which resonated so much with production duo Fabienne Toback and Karis Jagger that they chose to adapt it for their first full-length documentary.
Fauquier County, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

African American Cultural Festival celebrates Juneteenth

Visitors to Eva Walker Park on June 19 will have the opportunity to celebrate food, music and local businesses at the African American Cultural Festival: Juneteenth. The first-ever festival will be held at Eva Walker Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, corn...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

With Her Series 'The Skillet,' Emiene Wright Shows That Black Cuisine Is American Cuisine

The history of African American cuisine, its connections to Africa, and how it's translated to American tables is receiving a lot of attention in the media these days. More chefs on television shows are featuring Black dishes. There's the Netflix miniseries "High on the Hog," that travels from Benin in West Africa to the deep South. And last month, Charlotte Five had "The Skillet: How Black Cuisine Became America's Supper."
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Author offers timeline of American cuisine in new book

For really authentic American food, you may want to try your nearest pizzeria, Chinese restaurant or Mexican eatery. So says author David Page in his new book, “Food Americana: The Remarkable People and Incredible Stories Behind America’s Favorite Dishes,” released in April from Mango Publishing. Within its 214 pages, tastefully...
Food & DrinksThe Ringer

Reclaiming Native American Cuisine With the Sioux Chef

Dave and Chris talk to “the Sioux Chef” Sean Sherman about the heritage of Indigenous American food and reclaiming its place within the modern-day United States culinary landscape. Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying. Guest: Sean Sherman. Producer: Isaac Lee. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
Asheville, NCashevillefm.org

African-American Music Appreciation Month 2021

June is African-American Music Appreciation Month and The UnCola will be celebrating the entire month on Asheville FM with five two-hour shows featuring only African-American artists, starting June 1st. Join us every Tuesday at 8 PM est live for 50 years of forgotten soul, jazz, rock, hip-hop, reggae and more….
TV SeriesAnime News Network

Netflix Launches Final Series in Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy on July 29

Netflix revealed on Thursday during its Geeked Week livestream that it will launch the third installment in Hasbro's CG-animated Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series titled Kingdom on July 29. Polygon Pictures is animating the overall CG series, and Rooster Teeth is producing with Polygon Pictures and Allspark Animation. Transformers:...
TV Seriestformers.com

Transformers Previews Coming to Netflix Geeked Week!

Netflix Geeked's first-ever Geeked Week, a virtual fan-facing event revealing first looks and celebrating all things genre entertainment at Netflix, is just around the corner. The free five-day event runs June 7-11 across all your favorite platforms, giving fans a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances and so much more. Here’s everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss out on a minute of the action:
Musicdelmarvalife.com

Celebrating African American Music With Taylor Music Studios

The spotlight this month is on African American Music. 42 years ago, President Jimmy Carter declared June as the month of black music. Here to explain how Delmarva is celebrating is the Music Director of Taylor Music Studios, Christy Taylor.