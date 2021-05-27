Netflix High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

If you've ever wanted to watch a chainsaw-wielding George Washington gather a team of fellow famous American pioneers as they charge into bloody battle against King James, then Netflix finally has you covered. The streaming service unleashed the first full trailer for their upcoming film America: The Motion Picture, and it features some absolutely ridiculous situations. The movie will of course not be an actual representation of the American Revolution, but will rather be an animated spoof of the historical events. It includes an all-star cast and will be one of the first original adult animated films for Netflix.