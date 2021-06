You know what I love? A good pair of white jeans and a striped top. It’s been a favorite for spring for years. You just can’t go wrong with this combination. I like keeping it all in one color family (as everyone knows beige and white are cousins) but with a little bit of a stripe for interest, of course. Also I surprised myself by actually liking this cap sleeve top. I am usually like ‘death to cap sleeves’ but this one’s okay! I feel like it hits my arm at an okay angle, so she’s a keeper for sure. Good cap sleeve tops are hard to find so you gotta keep them when you find one that fits. This top is like a lightweight sweatshirt / terry cloth and so comfortable. I usually find that Splendid runs small but this is a true to size fit. Find this top here!