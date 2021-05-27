Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Collectible Peony Charm Necklace – Aqua

Down East
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Collectible Charm Necklace – Peony in aqua pendant is handcrafted, stamped in earthenware clay, glazed and fired. Pendants dangle from an adjustable waxed cotton black cord. Necklace size can be adjusted to approximately 14″ – 24″. The pendant is approximately 1.5″ x .75″.

shop.downeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waxed Cotton#Collectible Peony#Charm Necklace#Aqua Pendant#Necklace Size#Pendants#Earthenware Clay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionsmatchesfashion.com

Flow platinum-plated sterling-silver necklace

Completedworks crafts this striking Flow necklace as part of the Tied collection which draws inspiration from the course of Amsterdam's canals, explored in Albert Camus' philosophical novel The Fall. It's carefully handmade from platinum-plated sterling silver with a twisted hoop drop and lobster-clasp fastening. Product number: 1424966.
Apparelfavecrafts.com

Repurposed Jigsaw Puzzle Statement Necklaces

"My neighbor had a garage sale a few weeks ago and I fell in love with one of the puzzles she had marked for $1.00! I have been thinking of puzzle necklaces and this puzzle was perfect for the project. I chose a pretty floral section and sealed the back of the section with Mod Podge and a mirror image of the section that I printed out. All that was left to do was drill holes and add my decorations!"
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Small Gold Daisy Flower Pendant Necklace

These pieces from the Tattoo Candy collection are tailored to your individuality and the motifs that represent it. All flavoured with the spice of traditional tattoo styling. Our pieces encapsulate both a premium, bespoke beauty and a unique edge that’s as hard to define as you are. Pendants, earrings, and triple charm chokers… if one doesn’t quite cut it, mix and match. Layer them up. Build your own story. Find the piece that talks your talk.
Apparelwomanaroundtown.com

Colorful Necklaces Just for Fun

Dress up that tee-shirt, gauze top or linen dress with an inexpensive piece of decoration. Left: AeraVida Floral Statement Necklace: Sterling Silver Clasp, Stainless Steel, Jewelry Wire, Fashion Crystal. Stone: Mix Simulated Quartz, Carnelian, Jasper, Reconstructed Agate, Cultured Freshwater Grey Pearl (dyed) Lobster claw clasp. $88.99. Right: Lovage Resin Statement...
Designers & Collectionsmatchesfashion.com

Ruby & 22kt gold beaded necklace

Admiration for rubies can be traced back to ancient Rome and Asia and their association with prosperity is a clear source of inspiration for Israeli designer Eli Halili. This necklace comprises a long, fine chain made up of faceted ruby beads totalling 160 carats and antiqued 22kt-gold beads – a signature feature developed to resemble old-fashion newspaper stacking – all handcrafted by skilled artisans at the label's atelier in New York. Double it above a velvet slip dress for a sublime result.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Cornicello Coral and Gold Charm Chain Necklace

Lovingly handcrafted, this chic charm necklace features a blue evil eye alongside coral and gold coin charms. Full of mediterranean style, this intricate 21ct gold plated recycled brass chain will elevate any outfit and can be worn as a statement on its own or as part of a cool necklace layering moment.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Horizontal Chakra Bar Necklace

A beautiful handmade horizontal bar necklace, featuring seven handset stones in the colors of the Chakra. This lovely necklace has our signature organic feel and finish - perfectly imperfect as intended in the design. The bar charm has a textured finish and all the seven stones are handset. The bar charm is suspended from a lovely quality belcher chain - available in a range of lengths.
Designers & Collectionsmatchesfashion.com

Baby Odyssey 24kt gold-plated necklace

Alighiei’s Baby Odyssey necklace features a fragmented pendant that references Dante’s voyages and inspiration from Homer’s Odysseus and the mythical character of Aeneas by Virgil, cited in the 14th-century epic poem, Divine Comedy. Exclusive to MATCHESFASHION, it’s crafted in London’s famed Hatton Garden district from 24kt gold-plated bronze with slender chain links that are formed using a traditional wax-casting process.
Designers & Collectionswolfandbadger.com

The Lion Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace

Founder of Vintouch Alessandro Ricevuto is extremely dedicated to ensure each of the brand's pieces is realized by only using the highest quality raw materials and centuries-old manufacturing techniques that have been passed down from father to son in the town of Torre del Greco, one of Italy's four famous jewelry districts. This 18-karat gold-plated silver is strung with an antique Venetian coin depicting a lion - symbolizing courage and protection - and uniquely shaped grey baroque pearls.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Mama Chain Necklace In Gold

Add it to your wishlist and we will email you when it comes back in stock. There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Lola Rose London collection:. Large Square Treasure Box In Navy Bubble Malachite. Beautifully made. Stone Print Treasure Box Black Moonstone.
Apparelfooyoh.com

Top Reasons Why Necklaces For Women Are The Ultimate Accessory

Necklaces are not a new phenomenon, they have been found in prehistoric graves. Of course, the original necklaces were made with shells and stones. The ancient Egyptians are known to have made necklaces with beads of glass and, over the years, they have been the resting place for gems of huge value. This is especially true when the gem is too large to wear anywhere else on the body.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Hold On Rose Quartz Gold Chunky Chain Necklace

Add it to your wishlist and we will email you when it comes back in stock. The 'Hold on' collection is inspired by a never let go, never give up, ethos required in life. Designed and handmade for those with a subtle yet powerful inner-strength to be the best they can be, in their own unique way. The shade of soft pink rough-cut rose quartz is youthful, invigorating and feminine. The golden claws and statement chain are set to envision the strength needed to hold on and stay strong in life, even when others may doubt you.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

T-Clasp Chain Silver Choker Necklace

This beautiful necklace is made of Sterling Silver and coated with a thick layer of Platinum. Platinum-Plated Silver jewelry designs are not only hypoallergenic, but they also will not tarnish. Your necklace is meticulously handcrafted and hand-polished to perfection. Our designs are made to last a lifetime with proper jewelry...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Gold Heart Carabiner Curb Chain Necklace

This heart carabiner curb chain necklace is a great standout piece that can be worn alone or amped up with additional charms to create your own authentic look. The hallmarked curb chain features flat links tightly interlocked for a stunning chunky and weighty design which is connected by a heart carabiner style clasp, and the main focal point of this necklace. Forming the base to create and style your own look, the heart carabiner charm lock features a screw mechanism that allows you to add charms of your choice to create a look that is unique as you.
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Amalfi Pearl Pendant Necklace

Bring the Mediterranean to your wardrobe with this stunning pearl pendant necklace. With a dainty turquoise stone in the centre, this gemstone pendant hangs from a 21ct gold plated on recycled brass chain and is hand crafted on a textured gold mould. Ottoman Hands Amalfi Pearl Pendant Necklace comes in...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Red & Cream Stripe Cotton Socks With Deluxe Artisan Popcorn Brooch

The beautifully fun popcorn brooch is delicately embroidered by hand with strikingly coloured bullion wire and lovingly finished off with golden crystals. They look amazing teamed with your favourite footwear, even better the brooch is detachable meaning you can wear it on your other much loved accessories and clothing. 100%...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Butterfly Linen Easy Dress - Soft Blue

Pretty, abstract-butterfly print in fabulous turquoise-blue. This super easy pleat tunic dress is cut to skim the body to fit and flatter and is a constant best seller due to its clever cut and beautiful patterns. There are three-quarter length sleeves ending in our signature double cuff, which can be...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Classic Laines Black Slippers With Artisan Pearl & Gold PANTHER Brooch

Treat your feet to these snuggly , fluffy faux fur slippers in black, decorated with a stunning panther brooch. Our artisan brooches are beautifully hand made with crystal, pearls and beads, each brooch is designed by our in house team and bought life by our creations team. The best thing...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Pastel Pink Tulip & Daisy Flower Clay Earrings - Drops

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Emily Laura Designs collection:. Bright Colourful Abstract Art Painted Lightweight Clay Earrings - Ann. I bought these as a gift and nearly kept them for myself! Lovely summery colours, not too heavy to wear. Unique, gorgeous...
Apparelthezoereport.com

Cord Necklaces Are the Perfect Summer Jewelry Accent

For some, jewelry is like second skin — delicate layered necklaces, lightweight stacking rings, and strategically curated earrings that are rarely taken off and can be worn with everything from a work uniform to an evening out. For others, jewelry is an opportunity to make a bold statement — anything is fair game. If you tend to fall into the second camp, consider the cord necklace your ticket to splashy style for the coming summer months. This jewelry trend entails two key attributes: a cord (or rope) necklace and a pendant of some variety. It's a look that's been around for ages but despite its ubiquity, always manages to elicit a where'd you get that? Its aesthetic feels artisanal, vintage, but also relevant and of the time; it's a necklace worth your investment, basically.