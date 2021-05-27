Collectible Peony Charm Necklace – Aqua

Add it to your wishlist and we will email you when it comes back in stock. The 'Hold on' collection is inspired by a never let go, never give up, ethos required in life. Designed and handmade for those with a subtle yet powerful inner-strength to be the best they can be, in their own unique way. The shade of soft pink rough-cut rose quartz is youthful, invigorating and feminine. The golden claws and statement chain are set to envision the strength needed to hold on and stay strong in life, even when others may doubt you.