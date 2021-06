This heart carabiner curb chain necklace is a great standout piece that can be worn alone or amped up with additional charms to create your own authentic look. The hallmarked curb chain features flat links tightly interlocked for a stunning chunky and weighty design which is connected by a heart carabiner style clasp, and the main focal point of this necklace. Forming the base to create and style your own look, the heart carabiner charm lock features a screw mechanism that allows you to add charms of your choice to create a look that is unique as you.