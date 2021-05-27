The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck opens up the summer season outdoors with two distinct plays all about love and language ‘As You Like It’ and ‘The Language Archive’
The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck opens up the summer season outdoors with two distinct plays all about love and language. ‘As You Like It’ and ‘The Language Archive’. “The limits of my language mean the limits of my world.” ~Ludwig Wittgenstein. The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck...www.hudsonvalley360.com