This Is How Matt LeBlanc Dislocated His Shoulder While Filming Friends

"Friends" wrapped in 2004, (via IMDb), after ten seasons of near-perfect comedy powered by a peerless cast who, over the course of a decade, went from being virtual unknowns to becoming some of the most famous and well-paid actors in the world (via Screen Rant). Although the highly-syndicated show is still broadcast, so it feels like "Friends" has never really left us, the desire to see the iconic sextet back together has not dimmed. Thus, "Friends: The Reunion" was born, marking the first time in 17 years the core cast shared the same stage.