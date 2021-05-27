Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

This Is How Matt LeBlanc Dislocated His Shoulder While Filming Friends

By Joey Keogh
Posted by 
The List
The List
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Friends" wrapped in 2004, (via IMDb), after ten seasons of near-perfect comedy powered by a peerless cast who, over the course of a decade, went from being virtual unknowns to becoming some of the most famous and well-paid actors in the world (via Screen Rant). Although the highly-syndicated show is still broadcast, so it feels like "Friends" has never really left us, the desire to see the iconic sextet back together has not dimmed. Thus, "Friends: The Reunion" was born, marking the first time in 17 years the core cast shared the same stage.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mirror
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieslmfm.ie

Friends star Matt LeBlanc has reacted to the 'Irish Da' memes

Friends star Matt LeBlanc has seen the famous 'Da' memes that took over Irish Twitter. The memes were sparked after LeBlanc's appearance on the Friends Reunion, where many felt he resembled the lovable stereotype of every dad in Ireland. Now, Matt's reaction to the whole thing has been revealed. Close...
TV Showshomenewshere.com

Watch as ‘Friends’ Stars do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden (VIDEO)

The Friends reunion hype is still going and landed on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night, where Jennifer Aniston admitted to being the cast member with the stickiest fingers. Corden invited the Friends stars — Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and...
TV Showsava360.com

James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Jennifer Aniston responds to Mariah Carey's 'sad' attempt at the 'Rachel' haircut

Mariah Carey's "Rachel" haircut, inspired by the television show Friends, has gold-star approval from Jennifer Aniston herself. "A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo," the 51-year-old Grammy winner wrote on Instagram Friday, following the Friends reunion special which aired on HBO Max. Carey's photo, which caught Aniston's eye, depicted her at the microphone, her hair styled with a headband. "LOVE IT," wrote the 52-year-old actress who played Rachel Green on the sitcom.
TV Showstoofab.com

James Corden Takes Friends Cast on Golf Cart Karaoke Ride in Unseen Reunion Clip

The cast talks about being back on those familiar sets, and Matt LeBlanc gives fans something else to look for in Jennifer Aniston's scenes. Fans already tried to make a whole thing over Jennifer Aniston clearing her throat before delivering certain lines on "Friends," but now they've got something else to watch out for, thanks to Matt LeBlanc.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Attention fans! the “Friends” reunion is not over

On May 27 it premiered in HBO Max “Friends: The Reunion”, the episode of the sitcom that brought the six original actors together for the first time in 17 years and the good news for fans is that the reunion did not end. This Thursday, new images of the cast were revealed along with James Corden as part of a segment for his television show from Warner Studios.
TV & VideosPopSugar

So No One Told Us the Cast of Friends Was Gonna Be This Way For Carpool Karaoke

The Friends reunion may have come and gone, but the cast isn't ready to let it go just yet. On June 16, The Late Late Show with James Corden shared footage captured during the reunion's filming, and all we could say is, "Oh my God!" Shortly before Corden almost accidentally killed Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry in a golf cart mishap, the group belted out the show's theme song in a mini version of Carpool Karaoke. In true Monica form, no one was more excited than Cox.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

From Courtney Cox to Matt LeBlanc to Lisa Kudrow, who is the richest amongst the Friends cast now. Jennifer Anniston is the richest with $300 million. Matthew Perry has made some very smart property investments.

In 1994, the American sitcom Friends debuted on our screens and the world of television comedy would never be quite the same again. What started as a shot in the dark for Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, ended 10 seasons later in global superstardom, TV history and mega-wealth for all six of the pals.