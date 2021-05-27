Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Republicans Release $928 Billion Infrastructure Counteroffer

wsiu.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a $928 billion infrastructure proposal to counter President Biden's plan for a nearly $2 trillion bill. The proposal outlines a significant increase from the most recent GOP plan to spend $568 billion. The new version includes additional money for roads, bridges, water, rail and airports, but the majority of the proposed spending is part of an existing baseline plan for investments. The total new money is just $257 billion.

news.wsiu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Brian Schatz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Economy#Government Spending#Government Funding#Federal Funding#Republican Senators#The White House#Democrats#Americans#Npr#Va#Infrastructure Talks#Water Infrastructure#Gop Negotiators#Separate Legislation#Taxes#Investments#Covid 19 Relief Funding#Baseline Spending#Senator Capito
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan group prepping infrastructure plan as White House talks lag

A bipartisan Senate group is prepping a fall-back infrastructure proposal as talks between the White House and GOP senators appear to be at a stalemate. The group of roughly six senators, including Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), are expected to shop it to a broader group of roughly 20 centrist-minded senators, known as the G-20, this week.
Congress & CourtsMiami Herald

Lawmakers optimistic about compromise on Biden’s infrastructure bill

Lawmakers are still tinkering with President Biden’s sweeping infrastructure package, with Republicans and moderates saying a compromise is possible. Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia, said on Sunday he had “all the confidence in the world” a deal was within reach on the expansive proposals, which range from highway and sewer upgrades to boosting care for the elderly.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

America's future in the hands of West Virginia's senators

West Virginia’s senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, each have disproportionate power to determine America's legislative future, including on voting rights and infrastructure. Axios Re:cap digs into West Virginia’s moment at the center of the U.S. political world with Axios political reporter Alayna Treene. Go deeper. Manchin...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Manchin "confident" in infrastructure package compromise

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is "confident" the White House and Senate Republicans will reach a compromise on the infrastructure package in the coming days, he told Fox News Sunday. Why it matters: Considered one of the Democrats most crucial to the success of the president's legislative agenda, Manchin's remarks come...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer faces cracks in Democratic unity

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is facing major tests of his ability to unite the Democratic caucus heading into a turbulent summer stretch. Schumer, who has touted unity as a crucial asset, will now need to rally Senate Democrats to stick together amid new signs of division between moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a progressive wing that is increasingly restless five months into the party’s control of Congress.
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

House progressives push Biden to go bold without Joe Manchin

House progressives are getting fed up with efforts to accommodate Republican senators — and Joe Manchin. Look for them to start demanding swift action — and threatening payback. Why it matters: The White House is under growing pressure to accede to the left's demand to bust the filibuster. That rule...
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Joe Manchin May Have Just Made Democrats’ Democracy Reform Efforts Impossible

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s unrelenting quest for bipartisanship has claimed its most recent victim: A sweeping voting rights and election reform bill that has been a top priority for President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers.