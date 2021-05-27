Poosh Product Picks:

The Laird Superfood Renew Rest & Recover supplement is a sleep and relaxation product for consumers looking to optimize their rest, while also avoiding some of the most common side effects of other products on the market. The supplement is meant to be a part of a nighttime routine and will help the person to slide easily into a relaxed state where they are ready for sleep. The product is made with a plant-based recipe that includes tart cherry, chamomile, acerola cherry, baobab, hops, reishi mushroom extract and magnesium from Aquamin.