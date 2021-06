The Justice Department said Monday it will require agents with the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to wear body cameras and activate them when executing arrest or search warrant, or during other pre-planned operations. The heads of those agencies will have 30 days to draft and submit body-camera policies, including how long video footage should be stored and the conditions under which it should be released publicly.