GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

Senate Republicans unveiled their $928 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday in response to the Biden Administration’s mammoth $1.7 trillion proposal. The GOP’s latest counteroffer — led by by GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Crapo of Idaho and John Barrasso of Wyoming — would provide $506 billion for roads and bridges and other major projects, with $4 billion being allocated toward electric vehicle infrastructure; $98 billion for public transit systems, $46 billion for passenger and freight rail, $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $56 billion for airports, $22 billion for western water storage, $72 billion for water infrastructure, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and 20 billion for infrastructure financing.