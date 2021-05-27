Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

By LISA MASCARO, JONATHAN LEMIRE - Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending. The...

www.ottumwacourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mitt Romney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Affordable Housing#Critical Infrastructure#Public Funds#Tax Administration#Public Spending#Gop#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#The White House#American Jobs Plan#Congress#Americans#Covid Relief Funds#Unspent Covid 19 Aid#Broadband Investments#Major Cuts#Substantial Upgrades#Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicsblogforarizona.net

Infrastructure Bill Negotiations Are Up Against A Monday Deadline

President Joe Biden continues his futile search for a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure with Republicans, who have no interest in negotiating in good faith with him. Their only interest is to see him fail – with an assist from Judas, er, Sen. Joe Manchin if possible. Last week Biden offered...
TrafficPOLITICO

Ready for another week of infrastructure negotiations?

Presented by Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) Editor’s Note: Weekly Transportation is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Transportation policy newsletter, Morning Transportation. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Biden Dismisses GOP Counteroffer on Infrastructure Bill

Efforts to build a bipartisan consensus on an infrastructure bill that could pass the Senate appear to be crumbling faster than America’s roads and bridges. On Friday, President Joe Biden said that a Republican counter-offer to his $1.7 trillion infrastructure plan was not good enough, according to the White House.
Presidential ElectionLima News

Column: Four big problems with Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan

The Biden administration is promoting its American Jobs Plan as an “infrastructure” proposal. In reality, it’s a gargantuan tax-and-spend package that would expand federal power and control in a wide variety of areas. Although the plan is hyped as a path toward shared goals such as “jobs” and “global competitiveness,”...
U.S. PoliticsWenatchee World

Biden’s infrastructure plan endangered by dire US shortages

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The biggest threat to President Joe Biden’s vision of energizing the U.S. economy with the largest infrastructure program in decades may not be its challenging path through Congress, but a dire shortage of everything from workers to cement mills. While weeks or months of negotiations will be...
Congress & CourtsGephardt Daily

House Democrats propose $547 billion infrastructure plan

June 4 (UPI) — House Democrats released their version of an infrastructure plan on Friday that calls for spending $547 billion over the next five years. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, submitted a proposal to fix existing roads and bridges and make record investments in passenger rail, public transit and other zero-emission options.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Senate Republicans unveil $928B infrastructure counter-proposal

Senate Republicans unveiled their $928 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday in response to the Biden Administration’s mammoth $1.7 trillion proposal. The GOP’s latest counteroffer — led by by GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Mike Crapo of Idaho and John Barrasso of Wyoming — would provide $506 billion for roads and bridges and other major projects, with $4 billion being allocated toward electric vehicle infrastructure; $98 billion for public transit systems, $46 billion for passenger and freight rail, $21 billion for safety, $22 billion for ports and waterways, $56 billion for airports, $22 billion for western water storage, $72 billion for water infrastructure, $65 billion for broadband infrastructure and 20 billion for infrastructure financing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Elizabeth Warren blasts GOP's $928B infrastructure counteroffer as not 'serious'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) doesn't think the GOP's $928 billion infrastructure counteroffer is "serious," she told MSNBC on Thursday. "It's not real." Warren criticized the proposal, which comes after President Biden's initial compromise of $1.7 trillion, saying it moves around already-allocated money and sharply cuts Biden's proposed $174 billion for green infrastructure, namely electric vehicles. She also believes the pared-down offer leaves women "behind," in that it excludes money for care-economy measures included in Biden's American Families Plan, Insider notes.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

Indy DC Download: Democrats praise Biden budget; Amodei worried about debt; Cortez Masto concerned about tax hike on rural assets

East front U.S. Capitol May 13, 2021. (Humberto Sanchez/The Nevada Independent) President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2020 budget blueprint largely drew praise from Nevada’s congressional Democrats for providing free universal preschool, free community college and funding rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure. Nevertheless, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) raised concerns about a...
U.S. PoliticsAfro American Newspaper

2021 Fair Housing: Restoring HUD rules and revenues

The reality for Black America and other people of color is that housing has not significantly changed since the 1968 federal enactment of the Fair Housing Act. Its enactment came seven days after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who had strongly advocated fair and open housing. But...
Presidential ElectionLas Vegas Sun

Biden’s budget is radically modest

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released May 28, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend SIX TRILLION DOLLARS next year. It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion. Meaning, there’s just $300 billion in new spending.