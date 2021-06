Fashion movements aren’t always predictable, but more often than not, they tend to at least be somewhat familiar. If you’re a kid from the ‘00s, you might be surprised to hear that the handmade, mismatched, colorful accessory of your childhood has become a hot commodity — one that’s all over your favorite celebrities’ bodies. We’re talking about the latest micro-trend to crack into streetwear: “charm necklaces.” DIY-style beaded necklaces — collages of pearls, glass beads, and quirky sculptural charms — have been spotted on tastemakers from Emma Chamberlain to A$AP Rocky over the past few months, and it may only be the beginning.