Troy, OH

Hayner Center to host artist reception

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 11 days ago

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to invite the public to an artist reception on Sunday, June 6 th from 2 to 4 p.m. Artists Kay Selke and Jennifer Rosengarten currently have their artwork on display at the Hayner Center. The exhibit, “A Transformative Journey: Paintings and Drawings Exploring the Relationship Between Student and Teacher – Kay Selke & Jennifer Rosengarten” will be on display through June 20. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public..

