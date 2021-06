Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have one of the most enduring relationships to come out of The Bachelorette. While other Bachelor Nation couples have succumbed to the curse of the franchise and broken up soon after a proposal. However, Bryan and Rachel have beaten the odds and even got married in a gorgeous ceremony in 2019. Rachel may not have had the easiest start to Bachelor Nation after placing third in Nick Viall’s season. But in the end, Rachel found the love of her life, and she made the best decision for her. Here is a relationship timeline of their beautiful love story.