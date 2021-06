SATURDAY MORNING BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. May 15. For information: 978-897-8149; http://fpc-stow-acton.org. The Botanary is a new Stow business started by Stow native Elisabeth Mattieu along with her mother and sister. She currently has retail space at the newly opened Nan’s Rustic Kitchen and Market at 271 Great Road in Stow. Elisabeth specializes in the sale and care of indoor plants. She will talk about good plant choices for our area and how to address common problems with your plants. Follow her on Instagram (@thebotanaryma) and at http://facebook.com/thebotanary and visit her website at http://thebotanary.com. These breakfasts are held monthly by FPC. They begin at 8 a.m. The link to this month’s virtual event is http://bit.ly/FPCBreakfastMay.