Greenville, NC

Search ends for attempted murder suspect in Greenville

WITN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The search for a man wanted for an attempted murder in another county has ended in Greenville. A police spokeswoman tells WITN that officers have exhausted all leads in the search for Ronald Sauls, Jr. in the Fire Tower Road area. That active search ended shortly after 1:00 p.m.

www.witn.com
Greene County, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
