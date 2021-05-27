Cancel
Singled Out: John Palumbo (Crack The Sky)'s Hollywood BLVD

antiMUSIC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrack The Sky's John Palumbo is releasing his new solo album "Hollywood Blvd" this week and to celebrate we asked the vocalist/multi-instrumentalist to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:. Hollywood Boulevard is and has been one of the most colorful avenues one could imagine. When I...

www.antimusic.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Long Beach, CAantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Eric Roebuck's Need A Change

Eric Roebuck released his brand new single "Need A Change" last Friday (May 21st) and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. In September 2020, we went into Jazz Cats Studio in Long Beach, CA and recorded a song I had just written. The song was inspired by those odd months during the pandemic. There was this weird feeling of monotony mixed with chaos. Usually summer is the busy season for us musicians, and, as it was winding down, the guys and I didn't have much to show. "Need a Change" came from the overall confusion that was going around at the time. I wanted the song to hit heavy, tough, epic, and dramatic. Realistic but optimistic. We kept it pretty basic. A good studio, a few dudes, a good vision, and a tape machine. We want to make music that's genuine. Music that sounds real. Last year kind of put everything into a reevaluation phase and gave me time to think about what I actually want to do. And that's it. Make music that's genuine and just hope that a couple people like it.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Dez Money's Trippin'

Dez Money just released his new single and video called "Trippin'" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. "Trippin" is a song that I started off writing with just an acoustic guitar in my room. A lot of times this is how I begin writing a song. Some songs just write themselves and this song came to me at a time when I was taking a break from playing shows and instead I was going to shows as a fan and trying to take in different styles of music. I'm a huge fan of all forms of music and experiencing other shows is a great way to open up your mind as an artist. Before writing the song, I had gone to a Slightly Stoopid show at the Santa Barbara Bowl and thought to myself "I want to write a song that I can play at the beach and chill out to".
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Tedi Brunetti's Evil Woman

Classic blues/rock/jazz star Tedi Brunetti just released a video for her single "Evil Woman", from her forthcoming album "Queen Of Pittsburgh" and to celebrate we asked Tedi to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Evil Woman is a song about another woman going after your man, and...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Leviathan Project's Solar Storm

Leviathan Project, featuring Bobby Koeble (Death), Matt Nardo (Producer), Tk and Tim "Ripper" Owen (ex-Judas Priest guest vocals), release their new EP "It's The World" this week and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song "Solar Storm". Here is the story:. "It all started with my...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Immerser's Transmute

John Logan Parsons III recently released a video for the debut single for his hard rock solo project Immerser and to celebrate we asked John to tell us about "Transmute." Here is the story:. The song Transmute is an esoteric anthem. Its' about changing something negative into a positive. Whether...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: BALKO's Tall Heavy Man

Australian rock trio BALKO just released a music video for their brand new single "Tall Heavy Man" and to celebrate we asked Jeves to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. We first began with this song a long time ago, maybe around 2018, jammed it with the...
New York City, NYantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Fritz Michel's Look Out (Botticelli Girl)

NYC based director, dramaturg, and singer/songwriter Fritz Michel just released his brand new single "Look Out (Botticelli Girl)" and to celebrate we asked him to share the story behind the song with us. Here is the story:. I think of "Look Out (Botticelli Girl)" as a reflection on those cherished...
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Aspy Jones “Mind Arrest” (2021)

Aspy Jones is an alternative folk/blues/roots musician who always impresses with his high-quality, deeply personal songs. We premiered “Last Nerve” last year, a song about tackling anxiety. In “Mind Arrest”, Aspy tackles his autism head-on, giving the listener a feeling for the challenges which those with autism face, particularly as they enter adulthood. We are thrilled to be premiering it today, ahead of its official release on Friday.
Musicguitar.com

Watch the video for John Mayer’s new single Last Train Home

John Mayer has released his latest single Last Train Home in full, after posting a number of short snippets of the track on TikTok. The track has arrived alongside a music video, which you can see below. The album Last Train Home is taken from, Sob Rock, is set to...
MusicNME

Listen to Wooze’s steamy new single ‘Witch Slap (IOU)’

South London-based indie-rockers Wooze have unveiled their punchy and playful new single, ‘Witch Slap (IOU)’. The track blends a silvery, upbeat pop melody with overdriven guitars and Talking Heads-esque synth leads. Vocalists Theo Spark and Jamie She (who form the band’s studio lineup, the former also on guitars and the latter on drums) make full use of their yin-and-yang singing styles, ebbing and flowing between deep, sultry crooning and bright harmonies.
Musicmxdwn.com

Watch LA Teen Punk Sensations The Linda Lindas Make Television Debut on Kimmel and Play Viral Song “Racist, Sexist Boy”

Following last month’s viral video of teen punk band The Linda Lindas performing their song “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the LA Public Library, the girl group made their first TV appearance on Thursday night as musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live, according to Stereogum. The girls chatted with Kimmel for a few minutes before performing the single, as well as their Netflix-soundtrack song “Claudia Kishi,” for a live audience. Check it out below:
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

Flea Cast in Brad Pitt-Starring 1920s Hollywood-Set Film ‘Babylon’

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is adding to his acting resume, snagging a role alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in director Damien Chazelle's 1920s Hollywood-set film Babylon. Flea's casting was among several announced for the high-profile film that's set to arrive in theaters on Christmas Day 2022, right...
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Cocaine [Digital single] (2021)

From Eric Clapton to Fidlar, the range of artists that have had a hit named after certain substances are vast. Once again, a power trio takes the artistic license to give it a new go. It's the case of the new band Cocaine, from Granada (Andalusia,Spain) that shares the joint custody of some of their members with the psychobilly band 'BillyMonkeys'.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Songs for Screens: Watch John Legend Cover ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ for Vrbo’s Reunion-Themed Ad (EXCLUSIVE)

Now that more than 130 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, demand for travel and travel-based experiences is rebounding quickly. And in much the same way that John Sebastian’s “Welcome Back” became the de facto theme song for the first wave of business reopenings last summer, the “return to normal” will spark a whole influx of repurposed pop anthems in commercials over the coming months.
Musicthebluegrasssituation.com

The Show on the Road – Cake (John McCrea)

This week on The Show On The Road, a rare career-spanning interview with the ever-curious frontman, activist, and rock hitmaker John McCrea, who founded Cake, one of the most beloved and yet misunderstood bands of our time in Sacramento in 1992. LISTEN: APPLE PODCASTS • SPOTIFY • STITCHER. Despite putting...
MusicNME

Listen to Big Zuu’s emotive new single, ‘The Advert (My Family)’

Big Zuu has released a new single today (June 2) – listen to ‘The Advert (My Family)’ below. Unveiling the song on social media, Big Zuu wrote: “Created by me, my brothers, sisters and Mum. “Young black boy from the council flat story that evolved into different avenues in entertainment...
Performing ArtsNewsTimes

Hollywood's Ford Theater Season to Include Shows by Father John Misty With the LA Phil, Patti Smith, Moses Sumney

Two weeks after the L.A. Philharmonic Association announced the schedule for the Hollywood Bowl’s summer season, the org has done the same for the Bowl’s more modest cousin across the canyon, the Ford (formerly known as the John Anson Ford Theater). The 1,200-seat amphitheater will boast shows by, among others, Patti Smith, Moses Sumney, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Cécile McLorin Salvant and, for a pair of free concerts for randomly selected registrants, Father John Misty performing with the power of the LA Phil behind him.
Musicmovieboozer.com

Nancy Wenstrom: “Alabama Song” (Single Review)

Beginning with a solo guitar strumming, then continuing on with a sort of “Amazing Grace” kind of homage, Nancy Wenstrom’s “Alabama Song” does give the listener nostalgic feels for more innocent times in sweet Alabama. Wenstrom gives a very descriptive look back at gentler times back home, referencing family, friends, and her memories, even including the flowers and birds from back home.