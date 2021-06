More than 100 cats were rescued from a New Jersey home after they were found living in “filthy” conditions. The animals were discovered living in squalor in a South Bound Brook, New Jersey house on Canal Road. The cats were all malnourished and suffered from other health problems when police responded. A neighbor had called police to report a foul odor coming from the residence and found many cats living in filth. Some of the animals were even living inside walls, and authorities had to wear oxygen tanks as they prowled the residence because of the conditions.