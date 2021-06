Collaborative projects, especially between two of the most prominent figures in hip-hop, hardly live up to the expectations. However, Lil Baby and Lil Durk are pretty much proving that they can't miss on any occasion. The two rappers finally delivered their long-awaited collaborative effort, The Voice Of The Heroes on Friday to excellent reception. The 18-song project is equal parts emotional as it is thrilling with selective features that bring out the best in both rappers.