“When people write reviews, they are really writing a kind of memoir.”. I first become aware of the Vlogbrothers when most of the internet does: in 2007, when Accio Deathly Hallows hit the front page of YouTube, performed by Hank Green. This is before the last book came out (of course) and before J.K. Rowling’s blatant transmisogyny sours even my memories of the series. This is an anthem I can get behind: I am also counting down the days. I go on to wait 12 hours outside a bookstore to be first in line for the seventh book. I read most of it one night, terrified that someone will spoil it for me when I go to work at (another) bookstore the next day. I am immersed in the fandom, and Vlogbrothers are, too.