The deadline for NHL teams to finalize their rosters is Monday at 5 p.m. and the Hurricanes are close to finalizing their roster. This training camp, we’ve gotten a good look at prospects such as Seth Jarvis, Jamieson Rees and Jack Drury. With limited roster space, the Hurricanes will be hard pressed to find a spot for all three. Still, each of the three prospects have had encouraging moments that bode well for the future of the franchise. I’ll break down some of the major storylines from training camp from a prospects standpoint as well as a few other things that I noticed from camp.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO