KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit

Polygon’s latest series, The Masterpieces of Streaming, looks at the new batch of classics that have emerged from an evolving era of entertainment. Cinema is a religion to its most devout adherents, and the movie theater is its church. Whether in the reverent silence of an arthouse cathedral or the vocally participatory Friday-night popcorn sermons of the neighborhood cineplex, something about the communal element intensifies the experience of worship. One can observe around the house, the post-dinner living-room screening equivalent to saying grace, but it’s still a holdover between spiritual replenishments at a dedicated temple. The truly revelatory road-to-Damascus moments tend to come in public, among like-minded believers, where the potency of this higher force is at its strongest. However valid our private rituals, humankind has fought for centuries for the right to assemble and exalt. It’s in the Constitution. For cinephiles, their version of this freedom, the movie theater, feels like an inalienable right.