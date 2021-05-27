Cancel
KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit

antiMUSIC
 11 days ago

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming live audio of their 1979 classic, "I Was Made For Lovin' You", from a 2001 concert in Tokyo as a preview to the June 11 launch of their official live bootleg series, "Off The Soundboard." The lead single from the band's seventh studio record was one...

www.antimusic.com
MusicHypebae

BTS Continues To Break Streaming Records With "Butter"

A testament to the K-pop group’s global influence, BTS‘ latest single, “Butter,” has broken multiple streaming records. On Sunday, a Spotify representative confirmed that the sizzling track amassed more than 20.9 million global streams, setting the music platform’s record for single-day streams. Earlier last week, the song’s official music video...
TV ShowsGuitar World Magazine

Watch Billy Gibbons rip out some mean slide licks – using a beer bottle – in new My Lucky Card video

Billy Gibbons has already graced us with two singles from his upcoming solo album, Hardware – the boogie-ing West Coast Junkie and the atmospheric Desert High. Now the ZZ Top electric guitar legend has shared a third track, the bluesy, slide-infused My Lucky Card, which arrives with a suitably Gibbons-esque video, shot in and around Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, the cantina/honky tonk that was originally built as part of the western movie set where The Cisco Kid and Gene Autry TV shows, among other productions, were filmed.
Musicmetalinjection

AMON AMARTH Streams Re-Recorded Version Of "Masters Of War"

To celebrate the 20th birthday of their 2001 album The Crusher, Amon Amarth has released a completely re-recorded version of the song "Masters Of War". Much like the original version of the song, the re-recording kicks copious amounts of ass and basically demands to be turned all the way up.
Celebrities101 WIXX

‘SOUR’ smash: Olivia Rodrigo’s debut hits #1; sets sales, streaming records

Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album has proven to be just as record-breaking as her debut single. SOUR debuts at number-one on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 295,000 units: the biggest sales week so far for 2021. SOUR outsold the previous record-holder for biggest first-week of the year: Olivia’s idol, Taylor Swift. In April, her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sold 291,000 units in its first week.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Hear David Lee Roth's Twanging New Song 'Giddy-Up!'

David Lee Roth dropped a new track, “Giddy-Up!” The countrified tune was accompanied by cowboy-themed artwork drawn by the lead singer of Van Halen himself. Roth released a 17-chapter interactive online comic book titled The Roth Project, written and drawn by Roth, last fall, which introduced several new songs, including “Giddy-Up!” The comic book is intended as an immersive audio and visual experience, with Roth reading the story in his gravely voice alongside a score written by the musician.
MusicEffingham Radio

The Rolling Stones Drop New Lyric Videos And Live EP Sampler

Just released are new lyric videos for the Rolling Stones' 1968 single “Jumpin' Jack Flash” backed with “Child Of The Moon.” Both tracks have been newly remastered by 12-time Grammy-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig, and are available digitally as a single on all streaming platforms. The directors of the new...
MusicDJBooth

4 Recorded Music Revenue Streams: Explained

The below feature is powered by Amuse, a free and easy music distribution platform. Amuse is dedicated to helping independent musicians get their music to the masses with as few barriers to entry as possible. With a bevy of artist services, Amuse is the perfect partner for the independent artist looking to fast-track their career.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Massane, Colouring band together for ‘Wild’ via This Never Happened

After bestowing his two prior album singles, “Another Dawn” and “5am,” France’s own Massane has brought forth his final album single “Wild,” an outing made in tandem with alternative UK artist Colouring. Only a year out from his initial entry to the scene, Massane has managed to accrue an EP...
Musicstereophile.com

June 2021 Classical Record Reviews

ECM New Series 2563 (24/96 WAV). 2021. Manfred Eicher, prod.; Markus Heiland, tonmeister. What on Prism III is more exquisite, the music or the musicianship? The question is beside the point when you're dealing with the exalted level of refinement, restraint, and elegance that the Danish String Quartet brings to the great music of Beethoven, Bartók, and Bach.
MoviesPolygon

Can the Streaming Age deliver a genuine classic?

Polygon’s latest series, The Masterpieces of Streaming, looks at the new batch of classics that have emerged from an evolving era of entertainment. Cinema is a religion to its most devout adherents, and the movie theater is its church. Whether in the reverent silence of an arthouse cathedral or the vocally participatory Friday-night popcorn sermons of the neighborhood cineplex, something about the communal element intensifies the experience of worship. One can observe around the house, the post-dinner living-room screening equivalent to saying grace, but it’s still a holdover between spiritual replenishments at a dedicated temple. The truly revelatory road-to-Damascus moments tend to come in public, among like-minded believers, where the potency of this higher force is at its strongest. However valid our private rituals, humankind has fought for centuries for the right to assemble and exalt. It’s in the Constitution. For cinephiles, their version of this freedom, the movie theater, feels like an inalienable right.
Musiccheektowagabee.com

Classical

Announcements American Anthems — Your BPO and conductor Jeff Tyzik honor those who have served and sacrificed in this annual celebration, “American Anthems,” which premiered at 7 p.m. June 1. As a reminder, all BPOnDemand performances are available on-demand for 30 days following their premiere. Tune in for a program of patriotic favorites and songs of reflection, including "Amazing Grace," […]
MusicPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Van Halen’s Lost Dinosaur Music Video Unearthed

A long lost video of Van Halen performing in front of giant dinosaur statues has finally been unearthed after more than 40 years. “At the end of 1981 Van Halen filmed some videoclip settled in a Jurassic park in Italy, the ‘Prehistoric Park’ of Rivolta D'Adda (near Milan),” notes the YouTube uploader, Kosmo VanHalenItalia.
Musickion546.com

Vince Neil leaves stage, says voice is ‘gone’ during festival

Vince Neil gave one of his first post-pandemic performances this weekend and it didn’t appear to go as well as he had hoped. The Mötley Crüe singer and his solo band headlined the Boone River Valley Festival in Iowa where Neil performed a bunch of Mötley Crüe classics. But “Dr....
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Y&T Bassist AARON LEIGH To Release 'Live For Today' Solo Single

Following in the footsteps of his debut EP, which successfully visited his earliest musical influences, Aaron Leigh's recent groundswell of original solo material continues with the upcoming release of the driving, straight-forward single "Live For Today". Featuring blistering lead guitar stabs from TESLA's Frank Hannon, this uptempo gem is more indicative of Leigh's work as bassist with legendary Bay Area rockers Y&T, whom he joined in 2016.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Willie Nile Taps Steve Earle for New Song ‘Blood on Your Hands’

Veteran singer-songwriter Willie Nile is marking his 73rd birthday Monday, June 7th, with a new song, “Blood on Your Hands,” featuring Steve Earle. “Blood on Your Hands” is a steady stomping rock cut that finds Nile and Earle trading searing verses about human nature’s more sinister qualities. “Blood on your hands, blood on your hands,” goes the chorus, “Can’t wipe it off with your one-night stands/Blood on your hands, blood on your hands/There’s little old ladies dying in the heartland.”
Minneapolis, MNmusicinminnesota.com

Kiss the Tiger electrifies Icehouse- kicks off residency

I had the opportunity to shoot portraits with Mayda before I was familiar with her music. She originally piqued my interest being a fellow Korean adoptee and I constantly put effort into representing people with whom I identify and she was a dream to photograph. Soon after I was able to catch a brief performance- she and her bassist, Miho, provided a refreshing take on the classic Minneapolis Funk sound.