Three years ago Leon Vynehall released his debut album Nothing is Still. While officially his first studio album, it nonetheless subverted all expectations from a man who had built a name on the dancefloors of Brighton and Leicester. Inspired by the story of his grandparents emigrating from the UK to New York City, it was a rich and textured exploration of home and belonging that journeyed through ambient and neoclassical influences; a well-received left turn from the electronica EPs and DJ mixes that had come before. Now, with follow up Rare, Forever, Vynehall seeks to ground his work in his present. It’s an effort to distill the confluence of his vast range of influences into a singular style that tells its own story, a reflection of where his explorations have taken him while revelling in the freedom the past affords him in pushing his own boundaries.