What Does It Really Mean When Your Toes Itch?

By Maria Scinto
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What does it mean when you have itchy toes? Sure, we've all heard the whole "itchy feet" idiom that means you want to go traveling, or at least move on from some kind of situation in your life. Does an itchy toe count for this, or do toes have a separate meaning? According to a 19th-century pamphlet called "Old Women's Sayings," digital copy courtesy of the National Library of Scotland, not only do toe itches have a meaning all their own, different toes mean different things. According to these wise Scottish elders, "If your great toe itch, you'll get a kick on the rump." Ouch, that doesn't sound fun. Still, it's a picnic in the park compared to what they say happens if the itch is in another area: "If your little toe itch, you'll be lost in a wave."

ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

