Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre is insanely shredded after cutting out the processed food from his diet. St-Pierre is retired from MMA but he has stayed in incredible shape. Having just turned 40 years old, it really seems like GSP is in the best shape of his life right now, which is incredible to consider since he was one of the poster boys for fit MMA fighters for years. Taking to his social media this week, GSP posted a photo of himself after cutting out the processed food from his diet. You can see the difference as “Rush” looks completely ripped.