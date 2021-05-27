This Is What Happened To Schenee Murry From My 600-Lb Life

There was a time in movies and on TV when capuchin monkeys were actually quite popular. One might want to say that any animal can be popular if they’re given the right role, but while the statement isn’t wrong, Friends wasn’t a big set so therefore a pair of acting monkeys were brought on board to share the part of Marcel, Ross’s pet capuchin. It’s likely to be debated, but even the thought of having a monkey in an apartment building feels like trouble, but the Friends cast worked with this idea as much as possible, as Monkey and Katie were already known to appear in other sitcoms and projects when needed. Monkey was a little more relaxed so Katie tended to take the action scenes, but was at times a little hard to deal with, which is easy to understand since some animals can be. Like humans, animals get tired, cranky, and express these emotions in different ways, but often not in a vocal manner that humans attempt.