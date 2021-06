Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Popular San Francisco bakery Mr. Holmes Bakehouse has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and its founder, Aaron Caddel, is no longer with the company, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Caddel started the bakery empire known for its Instagram-able pastries, like the cruffin, with Ry Stephen in 2014, expanding to Los Angeles and eventually opening 18 international franchise locations. Caddel told the Chronicle that his involvement with the company ended after an acquisition that started in late 2019 “fell apart in the wake of the pandemic,” leading to lawsuits. Caddel has since relocated to North Carolina; the Larkin Street location of Mr. Holmes has been dark since last summer. [SF Chronicle]