IPOH, June 6 — More than 90 per cent of dialysis patients in Perak have completed their Covid-19 vaccination regime facilitated by an outreach programme that began on May 3. State Health Department (JKN) in a statement posted on its official Facebook page said as of today a total of 3,750 people had completed the second dose of the vaccination or 90.78 per cent of the 4,131 dialysis patients in Perak who had agreed to receive the jab.