Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods: Rehab process 'more painful than anything I have ever experienced'

By Golf Channel Digital
msn.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first interview since his car accident in February, Tiger Woods said he’s focused not on his long-term playing future but a more immediate goal: Walking on his own. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest, with whom he has a content partnership. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Golf Digest#Crutches#Multiple Open Fractures#Walking#Crash#South Florida#February#Progress#Pins#Southern California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfBleacher Report

Tiger Woods Talks 'Painful' Injury Rehab, Timeline for Return to Golf After Car Crash

Tiger Woods might be used to recovering from injuries, but his rehab after a single-car crash in February has been a tougher challenge for the golf superstar. "This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Daniel Rapoport of Golf Digest. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."
GolfSeattle Times

Higgo wins in Canary Islands to match Woods’ record

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Garrick Higgo matched Tiger Woods’ record to become joint quickest to three tournament wins since 1990 with victory at the Canary Islands Championship on Sunday. The 21-year-old South African had a hole-in-one on his way to a 7-under 64 that secured him his third European Tour...
Golfwhbl.com

Golf-Woods says rehab from car crash ‘painful’, focuses on walking on his own

(Reuters) – Tiger Woods described his recovery from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries as more painful than anything he has experienced and said his focus is on being able to walk on his own again. Woods, speaking in a Golf Digest https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-speaks-about-recovery interview published on Thursday,...
GolfRaleigh News & Observer

Coronavirus knocks Rahm out of Memorial after 6-shot lead

Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial. Moments later, he doubled over behind the green and said in anguish, “Not again!”. Rahm was...
Dublin, OHsemoball.com

Cantlay wins a playoff at Memorial on Sunday without Rahm

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) -- The emotion and intensity felt the same to Patrick Cantlay, whether it was his clutch 25-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead or his 12-foot par putt in a playoff that made him a winner again Sunday in the Memorial. The handshake with Jack Nicklaus?...
GolfGolf Digest

Rickie Fowler takes the right attitude into his rare trip to U.S. Open Final Qualifying

DUBLIN, Ohio — Rickie Fowler came to the Memorial Tournament with a mission of avoiding an extra 36 holes of golf the day after its conclusion. No such luck. Ranked 101st in the world entering the Memorial, Fowler needed to finish first or second at Muirfield Village Golf Club to climb into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking and earn an exemption into the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego two weeks hence. But after sitting in seventh place after two rounds, Fowler slipped backwards with a third-round 75. He closed on Sunday with a 70 to end up T-11 at four-under 284.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods: "New location, different course"

Tiger Woods’ new mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke is expanding beyond Florida, with plans to open in Arizona next year. PopStroke Entertainment, now open in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, Florida, said it has signed agreements for new locations across the South and Southwest that will open over the next 12 to 18 months, including near Scottsdale and in Glendale.
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

Do You Have The Will To Succeed?

In June 2008, Tiger Woods won his 14th Golf major championship at the US Open. In itself, it is not an incredible achievement. After all, Woods is one of the greatest players to ever play the game.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Tiger Woods Shares Honest Admission On His Rehab Process

Tiger Woods has battled plenty of injuries through his legendary PGA Tour career — but none quite as tough as the one he faces right now. In his first interview since his harrowing car accident back in February, Woods explained how the difficulties from this rehab process are tougher than any he’s faced in his 25-year career.
Tampa, FL10NEWS

Tiger Woods' PopStroke coming to the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — A whole new putt-putt experience is heading for the Tampa Bay area as early as later this year. Professional golfer Tiger Woods is bringing PopStroke, his reimagined mini-golf course business, to the Sarasota and Tampa area. "I am very excited about our expansion plans," Tiger Woods said....
GolfPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Tiger Woods ‘taking it one step at a time’ with rehab

Speaking publicly for the first time since a single-car accident three months ago nearly took his life, Tiger Woods is focused not on a return to golf but on his recovery. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest’s Daniel Rappaport in an exclusive interview. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”
Golfsunny95.com

Cantlay leads incomplete Round 2 at Muirfield

DUBLIN (AP) — Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. He arrived at Muirfield Village before dawn. He finished when it was time for dinner. And...