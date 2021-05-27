‘Jungle Cruise’: Did Disney Leak Trader Sam’s New Look?
This morning, Good Morning America gave Disney fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, and now the full trailer — bursting with thrills, laughs, and surprises — is available everywhere, along with a brand-new poster. But with the poster release, Disney may have leaked Trader Sam’s new look as seen in a side character on the poster. You’re sure to be as surprised as we were and filled with wonder about how the movie might play out.insidethemagic.net