Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Jungle Cruise’: Did Disney Leak Trader Sam’s New Look?

By Bailee Abell
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Good Morning America gave Disney fans an exclusive look at the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, and now the full trailer — bursting with thrills, laughs, and surprises — is available everywhere, along with a brand-new poster. But with the poster release, Disney may have leaked Trader Sam’s new look as seen in a side character on the poster. You’re sure to be as surprised as we were and filled with wonder about how the movie might play out.

insidethemagic.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jack Whitehall
Person
Jesse Plemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jungle Cruise#The Jungle#Disney Cruise#Watch Trailer#Good Morning America#Lily And Frank#Indiana Jones#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Amazonian#Magic#Premier Access#Imdb#Disney Fans#Old School Adventure#Adventureland#Boat#Theaters#Exclusive#Mystery#Dr Lily Houghton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Disneyland
Related
TravelInside the Magic

Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise Construction Begins

The work has begun on Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise! The exotic fan-favorite attraction has (and will) remain closed to Disney Guests during the extensive reimagining, unlike its East Coast Magic Kingdom cousin. Opening later this summer, the Jungle Cruise now serves a new purpose while Imagineers tinker behind the curtain, but...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Trader Sam’s Reopening at Disneyland, What About Disney World?

Disneyland Guests, get ready because as of July 2, you can book your stay at the Disneyland Hotel — and enjoy some pretty spectacular amenities!. At the moment, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel is available to Guests for booking as it reopened on April 29, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is reopening on June 15 — you can book your stay now! However, the iconic and historic Disneyland Hotel has remained closed throughout the ongoing pandemic. Now that it is reopening, we are not only getting back the classic hotel but Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar and Tangaroa Terrace are reopening as well!
Lifestylepiratesandprincesses.net

Rumor: Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Getting Rethemed

“Does the name Trader Sam sound familiar? If you’re a long-time Disney fan, it should. Trader Sam is the legendary “head” salesman who offers you a hard-to-pass-up deal—2 of his heads for 1 of yours—at the conclusion of Jungle Cruise in Magic Kingdom park. Don’t worry! You’ll get an equally great deal—without losing your head—at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.” — Walt Disney World Official Page for Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.
MoviesComicBook

Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise Featured On Disney D23 Magazine Cover

Ahead of its premiere later this summer, Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie has been revealed to be the cover story for the summer 2021 issue of Disney twenty-three magazine. Featured on the cover are stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt plus a wrap-around cover image on the back teasing the rapids that the titular ship will need to cross. It's unclear what type of coverage the film will have in the pages of the magazine but the official site promises their correspondent spoke with the "stars and creative team about turning the beloved Disney Parks favorite into a thrilling new movie." In addition to the movie, Disney twenty-three magazine will also bring news of changes to the ride at Disney parks.
marinmagazine.com

Disney Cruise Line Shares a Stunning First Look at Its Newest Ship — the Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has shared a breathtaking first look at the fleet’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, scheduled to set sail in summer 2022. Featuring restaurants, immersive spaces and experiences themed to Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar characters and adventures, plus the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, there’s a tidal wave of reasons to be intrigued by the new ship.
MoviesWDW News Today

New Poster and Trailer Released for “Jungle Cruise” Movie

Jungle Cruise news, Disney has released a new poster and trailer for the upcoming film based on the beloved attraction. Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, is set to premiere on July 30th in theaters and on Disney+ with Premium Access. The poster features a whole...
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Disney Classic Games Jungle Book Expansion Pack Leaked on SteamDB

Disney Classic Games already has Aladdin and The Lion King, but it looks like the Jungle Book Expansion Pack is about to be added to the collection as purchasable DLC, as its existence has been revealed on SteamDB. There's not much to go on really, but I'm thankful because it was either this or I would be writing an article about a Peppa Pig video game, so let's get to it, shall we?
Travelparksavers.com

New Jungle Cruise Experience To Open July 16th at Disneyland

If Guests have missed the back side of water, hippos that wiggle their ears and skippers with a pun for every river bend, we have exciting news!. Jungle Cruise will reopen July 16, 2021 at Disneyland park, with an updated experience that welcomes new characters from around the world plus even more of the humor, wildlife and skipper heart that makes this classic attraction a favorite.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Jungle Cruise Official Trailer 2

This summer, join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on the adventure of a lifetime. 🚢 Watch the new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise and see the movie in theaters or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access July 30. Additional Fee Required. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride,...
Moviesbbcgossip.com

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise uses the anachronistic “Run Through the Jungle” for most of its run time. However, near the end of the trailer, the music shifts to an instrumental piece of music which sounds like just the sort of heroic action music a movie like this needs. The first trailer also included some great music that, if it is part of the movie, is going to fit perfectly. It’s possible this music isn’t part of the actual film; that happens a lot with trailers, but even if this music is just a hint of the kinds of things we can expect, it should be great. James Newton Howard is composing the music, so we can expect a killer score.
Beauty & FashionA.V. Club

Jungle Cruise

If there’s an action movie in the works, you know Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is on board. Disney’s newest Jungle Cruise trailer lays the action on thick as Johnson and co-star Emily Blunt face all sorts of tropical dangers, from the mystical creatures to jaguars to–hold up–a German with a torpedo? Between clips of throwing punches and perilous waterfalls, Blunt’s character, researcher Dr. Lily Houghton, seeks a mystical tree that will “change medicine forever.” Johnson plays Frank Wolff, her quick-witted, rough and tough guide. It’s giving Pirates Of The Caribbean meets Jumanji meets The Lost City Of Z.
TravelNBC Los Angeles

Disneyland's Jungle Cruise Gets Its Reopening Date

The Disneyland park attraction reopens on July 16, 2021. New stories, characters, and scenes will be part of the boat-based ride. Advance tickets and reservations are required for Disneyland park. DISNEYLAND PARK... is known to be a spot that swirls with magic and merry moments throughout the year. But come...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What Rides Had the SHORTEST Wait Times in Disney World This Past Week?

During your trip to Disney World you’ll want to keep an eye out for a few things — changes in park hours, mobile order pick-up times, and ride wait times. Each week, we take a look at the average wait times for each of Disney World’s attractions from the previous week and share all that info with you. This week, we’re presenting a new challenge — can you guess what rides had the lowest average wait times in each Disney World park? Take a second to make your guesses. Ready? Alright, let’s go!