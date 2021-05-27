Jumbo Package: Alabama — Gonzaga basketball to meet in the Battle for Seattle?

I, like many others, had Gonzaga Basketball as the best team in the country all year last season and had no worries about them heading into the tournament. They made the finals and ran into a team that I grossly underrated in the Baylor Bears. Baylor was the National Champion and the Bulldogs were the runner-up. Those are facts but that also doesn’t mean that Gonzaga was not one of the historically great teams in the history of College Basketball.