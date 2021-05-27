Cancel
Alabama State

Jumbo Package: Alabama — Gonzaga basketball to meet in the Battle for Seattle?

By Erik Evans
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this article, which assesses the hiring of new coaches, Chip Patterson pegs Mountain Time Malzahn as most likely to win big and win early. I just don’t see it; not with the defections and lack of talent and antiquated offensive scheme. It also throws some shade at Josh Heupel, who recruits like a carnival barker on a coal cart to hell and has managed to chase off their two best players (among many, many others).

www.msn.com
Person
Najee Harris
Iowa Statekilj.com

Men’s College Basketball: Iowa State to Meet with Creighton

Ames — The Iowa State men’s basketball team will travel to Omaha this winter to meet up with Creighton in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle, the leagues have announced. The clubs will play on Saturday, December 4th. The matchup will feature new Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger facing off...
LotteryPosted by
FanSided

Gonzaga Basketball: Why the 2021-22 Bulldogs will be even better than last season

I, like many others, had Gonzaga Basketball as the best team in the country all year last season and had no worries about them heading into the tournament. They made the finals and ran into a team that I grossly underrated in the Baylor Bears. Baylor was the National Champion and the Bulldogs were the runner-up. Those are facts but that also doesn’t mean that Gonzaga was not one of the historically great teams in the history of College Basketball.
Seattle, WAseattlespectator.com

Seattle University Battles Top Teams at NCAA Regional Softball Tournament

The Seattle University Redhawks participated in the 2021 NCAA regional softball tournament winning once and losing twice at the University of Washington (UW) this past weekend. Four teams were selected to play with only one moving on to the NCAA Super Regionals. The regional hosted at UW featured #20 University of Michigan Wolverines, Seattle U Redhawks and Portland State Vikings.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Alabama has an intriguing position battle for starting punter this season

Alabama has an intriguing position battle for starting punter this season https://tdalabamamag.com/2021/06/01/alabama-position-battle-starting-punter/">. The eyes of Alabama football fans will be focused on marquee positional battles in fall camp. It will be fun to track the progress of running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, and players on defense; however, the most...
Auburn, GAsouthernminn.com

Auburn basketball: Why Jabari Smith, Auburn’s newest 5-star, is the ‘full package’

There are a lot of different ways to describe Jabari Smith. He’s a 6-foot-10 power forward from Tyrone, Ga. He’s a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 4 player in the country. He’s the highest-rated signee in Auburn basketball history (.9988), edging Sharife Cooper (.9920) and Mustapha Heron (.9911). He’s a projected top-10 pick in next summer’s NBA Draft.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: SEC relaxes intraconference transfer rule

Happy Friday, everyone. Baseball and softball are both in NCAA tournament action today, with the men playing NC State at 2pm CT and the women facing a marquee matchup with #2 UCLA at 8:30pm. If Montana Fouts keeps it up, she is going to cement herself as one of the greatest Alabama players in any sport, and still has two more years of eligibility if she wants them.
Utah Statekslsports.com

Utah Warriors Travel To Seattle For Western Division Battle

HERRIMAN, Utah – The Utah Warriors are on the road this Sunday, June 6, to take on the Seattle Seawolves at Starfire Sports Facility, in Tukwila, Washington. Saturday’s match will mark the sixth time that Utah and Seattle have faced off, with the Seawolves holding the series lead 3-1-1. Coming...
Nebraska State1011now.com

Meet Shannan Lum: Nebraska Men’s Basketball latest addition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a power conference only two women currently hold the recruiting coordinator title. One of them was added to Nebraska basketball’s staff last week. Shannan Lum is now the first woman of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) descent to hold this title. From growing up in San Francisco to attending college at St. John’s University in New York Lum is now calling the Midwest home.
Iowa Statekmaland.com

Iowa State, Creighton to meet in Big East-Big 12 Battle

(Ames) -- Iowa State will travel to Creighton in the 2021 Big East-Big 12 Battle. The Cyclones and Bluejays will meet on Saturday, December 4th as part of the conference showdown that will run from December 1st through the 18th. In addition, Kansas travels to St. John’s on December 2nd...
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Michigan State Men’s Basketball: Recruiting Update and Future Roster Considerations

While I recently examined the current state of the Spartans’ men’s basketball depth-chart, and while I gave an update on recruiting a little over a month ago, a number of developments on the recruiting front and across the college basketball landscape, more generally, lead me to write another recruiting update that also provides some insight into the future team-building strategy that Tom Izzo and his staff appear to have settled on for at least the next couple of years.
BasketballAlestle

Meet Women’s Basketball’s newest head coach

Samantha Quigley Smith became the sixth head coach in SIUE Women’s Basketball history on April 27, 2021. Having years of experience with both basketball and coaching behind her, she said she looks forward to a number of things with the Cougars this season and beyond. The Alestle recently asked Smith a few questions to help the community get to know her better.
Newark, NJnbcrightnow.com

Final Four rematch: Gonzaga, UCLA closing in on November meeting

The on-again, off-again Gonzaga-UCLA matchup is likely back on again. The Zags and Bruins are closing in a showdown as part of a probable multi-team event (MTE) in November, likely in Las Vegas, but details are still being finalized. Jalen Suggs hit a 3-pointer from 40 feet at the buzzer...
Eugene, ORWacoTrib.com

Baylor's Nugent pockets NCAA bronze in hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. — For Ackera Nugent, it wasn’t gold, but bronze still shines. The Baylor freshman captured a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday, wrapping up Baylor’s athletic year at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Nugent won the NCAA title in the 60-meter hurdles during the...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: Congrats NCAA

On your stellar work to make the regular season and bowls even less relevant. I am jst about done with college football given the portal idiocy , NIL, and this. I really hope a group of colleges or entire conferences just revolt and say we are going to focus on student athletes and do it the old way. NCAA don't want to lose this $$$ to the potential of NFL building a minor league system, so basically NCAA has turned college ball into the minor leagues at the expense of alumni and fans of what used to make the sport fantastic.
Hanson, MALowell Sun

Statewide power ranking system a hot topic at MIAA Basketball Committee meeting

The new statewide power-ranking system is here to stay. It doesn’t mean everyone is going to like it. Whitman-Hanson athletic director and boys basketball coach Bob Rodgers is one of several who are troubled by the formula. He has major issues with the margin-of-victory component (capped off at 10 points) along with the fact that wins and losses are not even factored in.