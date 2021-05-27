Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pink’s Daughter’s Current Dream Is to Attend Famous Hudson Valley College

By Brandi
wpdh.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA few days ago I watched the "Pink! All I Know So Far" documentary on Amazon Prime. As a fan of her music, I was interested to see more of the 'behind the scenes' or her tour and how she makes it work as a performer, wife and mom of two kids.

wpdh.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley College#Usatoday#Zillow#Willow Harts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Hudson, NYwrrv.com

7 Fun Father’s Day Ideas for the Hudson Valley Dad

So hopefully I am not the first person to tell you that this Sunday is Father's Day. That being said I am also hoping that you have your dad in your life to enjoy it. I am a Daddy's girl even though my father passed away in 1986. Once a Daddy's girl always a daddy's girl.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Influencer Kate Hudson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Cancer Battle

Social media personality Kate Hudson and fiancé Chance Moore are grieving the loss of their 2-year-old daughter after she passed away on Father's Day. Kate, who had included fans on Eliza Adalynn's health journey through the viral TikTok account Hey Eliza, posted to Instagram on Monday, June 21 that the child had died the day prior after battling cancer. Eliza was born in August 2018 and had been diagnosed at 10 months of age with a rare form of cancer known as rhabdoid tumor. "My sweet baby girl," Kate wrote. "I don't know how we will go on without you. I know we promised you we would we brave, just like you. But we are broken. Even though we know you are no longer...
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Keeps His Memory Alive by Attending F9 Premiere

Watch: Will Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Be in "Fast 10"?. Meadow Walker is showing her support for her late father's beloved franchise. The 22-year-old model walked the red carpet at the F9 movie premiere on Friday, June 18, more than seven years after her father, Paul Walker, died in a car accident at age 40. At the time, his film family halted production on Furious 7 for about five months to mourn their co-star.
CelebritiesPeople

Fiancé of TikTok's Kate Hudson Mourns Death of Their Daughter Eliza, 2½: 'I Miss My Best Friend'

Chance Moore, who documented his daughter's cancer battle on TikTok with his fiancée Kate Hudson, is mourning the loss of their baby girl. Hudson announced on Instagram Monday that her 2½-year-old daughter Eliza Adalynn died on Father's Day this past Sunday, sharing an emotional and heartfelt message with the post. On Tuesday, Moore spoke out, sharing a black-and-white family photo on his Instagram page and writing that he's having difficulty finding words at this heartbreaking moment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Attended Their Daughter’s Graduation Together

Amid the reunion America can’t stop talking about–that is, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, not the cast of Friends, no offense–life goes on for students, and graduation season is upon us. Which is why Affleck took a break from sucking face with J.Lo to attend his daughter’s graduation alongside his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in their first documented outing together since the Batman actor got back with the “On the Floor” singer.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Sofía Vergara's Priceless Response When Ellen DeGeneres Asks Which Body Part She's Proudest Of

Watch: Sofia Vergara Feels "Amazing" Accepting Last "Modern Family" Award. Let's just say that Sofía Vergara knows what she's working with. The 48-year-old America's Got Talent judge visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, June 3, as seen in preview footage. During her appearance, Sofía played a game in which host Ellen DeGeneres asked a series of questions, and the actress had to give a quick response.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani Rose, 2, Sings ABC Song under Mom’s Piano Accompaniment

Kate Hudson had an exciting peak of her vacation to Greece with her family when her lovely daughter sang the ABC song while mum played the piano for her. Renowned actress Kate Hudson has been vacationing in Greece with her daughter, Rani Rose, mother, Goldie Hawn, and her mother’s partner, Kurt Russel. This week, she ecstatically celebrated her daughter’s prowess at singing the ABC song on Instagram.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘I Love Lucy’: How Did Desi Arnaz Die?

Desi Arnaz was only 69 when he left this world. The I Love Lucy star and Lucille Ball’s first husband always enjoyed life. He often dictated the fun, beating his drum and leading a Conga line of impromptu dancing. But his penchant for cigars from Arnaz’s home country of Cuba...
Los Angeles, CA22 Words

Adult Film Star Dakota Skye Found Dead at 27

Adult film star, Dakota Skye, has been found dead aged just 27. Heartbreaking news just in, the legendary adult film star, Dakota Skye, has tragically been found dead at the age of just 27. The 27-year-old was found dead by her husband in Los Angeles, believed to be in a...
WWEPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.