As wild as the truncated 2020 college football season was, perhaps nothing was as predictably wild as the way the Iowa Hawkeyes closed out the year. The Hawkeyes, after the Big Ten restarted with a truncated season, managed to get through the entire revised schedule without a single game lost due to COVID-19. But that’s where the fun stopped. Iowa’s “Championship Week” matchup with Michigan was cancelled due to COVID issues for the Wolverines. Then their Music City Bowl matchup with Missouri suffered the same fate for the same reasons. Season officially over.