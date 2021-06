WARREN, MI – A 26-year-old woman who was shot in the head during an argument at a house party died after she fled and called 911, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The female victim, whose identity has not been released, died Saturday night in Warren after attending a party on the 14500 block of Colpaert, the report said. She and another woman allegedly confronted each other regarding a man and the argument escalated. The victim was shot once in the head in front of the house.